Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call 911 (Photo: Fairfax Police)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Seven Corners area of Falls Church.

According to police, officers went into an apartment on the 2900 block of Willston Place and found a woman deceased inside. Police say a witness reported a Hispanic man wearing a white hat, light blue shirt and khaki shorts running from the scene.

People around Seven Corners are asked to avoid the area as police continue to search for the suspect. The suspect is pictured below, anyone who recognizes him or has information related to the incident is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.