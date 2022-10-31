FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating three persons of interest in connection to the fatal shooting of a man at an apartment building in the Bailey’s Crossroads area.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment building on the 5500 block of Seminary Road on Sunday, Oct. 30, and found a man with a gunshot wound in an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men in their 20s were seen running from the area and were captured on a security camera, according to police. Police have identified the men as persons of interest in connection to the fatal shooting and have asked anyone who may recognize them to call 703-691-2131.