PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for three people they say stole a large amount of items from a kiosk at Potomac Mills in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to Banter by Piercing Pagoda inside the mall at around 9:10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 for a report of a robbery in progress.

When the officers got there, they determined that the suspects had already left the area. The investigation revealed that three people — two men and a woman — smashed the kiosk’s display cases before taking a large number of items out.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.