LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Loudoun County are asking residents of the Sterling area of Loudoun County to check their security camera footage for suspicious activity as they look to identify a suspect in a shooting.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to West Church Road near Holly Avenue in Sterling for a report of a man with a gunshot wound on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 23. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

700 West Church Road

It is believed that the shooting took place at a residence on the 700 block of West Church Road. People who live nearby are asked to review footage from doorbell cameras and security cameras from between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 23. Anyone with information is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.