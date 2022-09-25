LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating a the suspect of a strong-arm robbery that took place at a gas station in the Sterling area.

According to police, around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, a man went into the convenience store of the Exxon gas station on the 23000 block of Pacific Boulevard and walked around before leaving and coming back in several times.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the man pictured in connection to a strong-arm robbery that took place at a gas station in the Sterling area.

At one point, the man reached over the counter and tried to take some items from the clerk. He then grabbed the clerk’s arms and pulled her before taking the items. He then left the store and got into a white SUV.

The man is described as an approximately 5’9″ Black man in his 20’s. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.