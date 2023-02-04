Fairfax Police are looking for a suspect who stole a car from the Citgo gas station on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Credit: Fairfax Police Department.

FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — Fairfax Police is looking for a man involved in a recent auto theft from a local gas station last month.

According to detectives, the suspect stole a car from the Citgo gas station located at 6242 Richmond Highway on Monday, Jan. 30. The stolen car was a gray 2014 Toyota Camry with VA tag TYD7332.

Police have yet to identify the suspect in this robbery. Detectives released surveillance footage of the suspect, included below.

Credit: Fairfax Police Department

If you have any information that could help identify this suspect, you could recieve a reward up to $25,000. Call police with information at 703-397-7135.