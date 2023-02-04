FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — Fairfax Police is looking for a man involved in a recent auto theft from a local gas station last month.
According to detectives, the suspect stole a car from the Citgo gas station located at 6242 Richmond Highway on Monday, Jan. 30. The stolen car was a gray 2014 Toyota Camry with VA tag TYD7332.
Police have yet to identify the suspect in this robbery. Detectives released surveillance footage of the suspect, included below.
If you have any information that could help identify this suspect, you could recieve a reward up to $25,000. Call police with information at 703-397-7135.