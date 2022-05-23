PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police Department is currently searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted strong-arm robbery at a Walgreens on Thursday, May 19.

A little before 10:45 p.m., police received a call to investigate a robbery that had occurred at a Walgreens in Woodbridge.

Upon their arrival, police were informed by an employee of the business that at approximately 7:30 p.m., he observed a male customer inside the store concealing merchandise. When the suspect went to leave the store, the employee confronted him and attempted to grab the bag containing the unpaid merchandise.

During the struggle, the suspect attempted to hit the employee, causing the employee to fall to the ground and the merchandise to fall to the floor. As another customer intervened and tried to separate the parties, the suspect ran away on foot.

No injuries were reported and no property was stolen.

Police describe the suspect as a 5-foot 10-inch tall, Black male, of medium build. He was also described as bald with a goatee and was last seen wearing a white V-neck style t-shirt, light grey sweatpants and white high-top shoes with red soles.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip here.