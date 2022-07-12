PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in Manassas in June have been arrested, but police are still searching for a third suspect.

Prince William County police said a woman reported being robbed on June 20 near the 7100 block of Gateway Court in Manassas. The victim, described as a 21-year-old woman, said she was sitting in a car with someone she knew on Gary Drive when a Honda pulled up and parked next to them.

Two women who police said the victim knew and an unknown man exited the Honda and demanded her belongings at gunpoint. Police said the woman was hit by one of the women but was eventually able to get away.

According to police, surveillance video shows one of the three suspects pulling the woman from the vehicle. Police said the suspects took the victim’s phone and a purse was reported missing.

Two of the suspects, Brianna Jones and Franklin Ortiz, have been arrested and have been charged with robbery. A third suspect, identified as Tara Jones, has not been found, according to police.

Jones is 33 and is described as a white female who is 5-feet-4-inches tall weighing about 310 pounds, police said. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.