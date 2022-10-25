PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince William County are asking for the public’s help in finding three teenagers who allegedly beat a man at the Potomac Mills mall and took his shoes.

On Oct. 24 at 5 p.m., officers responded to the Potomac Mills shopping center, located at 2700 Potomac Mills Circle in Woodbridge, to investigate a reported robbery.

According to police, the officers’ investigation revealed that an 18-year-old man, identified as the victim, was inside the mall when two teenage suspects he did not know allegedly approached him from behind and knocked him to the ground.

While the victim was on the ground, the two suspects were joined by a third teenage suspect, and they began to hit the victim before taking his shoes. Police said all three suspects, who were described as males, then ran away from the scene.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident. According to police, two of the suspects were wearing dark-colored clothes and ski-style masks, while the third suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding any of the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.