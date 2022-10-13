PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince William County are looking for a man they say is wanted for strangulation, robbery and domestic assault.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 14000 block of Alaska Road in the Woodbridge area just before 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 for a report of a domestic incident.

Curtis Austin Bowen (Photo: Prince William Police)

It was determined that a 54-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man got into an argument that escalated, during which the man pushed and struck the woman before choking her, taking money from her pocket and leaving the home before police made it there.

A police helicopter and K-9 unit, assisted by Fairfax County Police, were dispatched to search for the suspect, identified as Curtis Austin Bowen, but could not find him.

Bowen is described as a 5’11” white man who weighs around 235 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Bowen or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.