WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) – Police are looking for two men wanted in connection to a robbery in Woodbridge.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the 5500 block of Staples Mill Plaza in Woodbridge on Tuesday, June 21 at 2:33 p.m. to investigate a robbery.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, had agreed to meet an acquaintance and the two got into victim’s vehicle together. Afterwards, an unknown suspect entered the back seat and put what is believed to have been a firearm to the back of the victim’s head. The acquaintance also brandished a firearm and demanded property from the victim.

The acquaintance and suspect then exited the vehicle with money, clothing, and toiletries taken from the victim before leaving in a white hatchback.

No injuries were reported and no shots were fired during the incident.

The unknown suspect is a black male, about 20-22 years old, approximately 5’10” and 220 lbs. with black hair twists and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William County Crime Stoppers at 703-670-3700.