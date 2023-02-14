STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fredericksburg man is in custody after police say he hit a Stafford Sheriff’s deputy’s cruiser before getting out of his car and running from the scene.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, just after 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, a deputy’s cruiser was hit from behind by a suspected drunk driver in a 1994 Toyota SUV on Salem Church Road near Route 3. This caused a chain-reaction crash involving four cars, resulting in minor injuries.

Photo: Stafford Sheriff’s Office



The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Alexis Metodio Carmoa of Fredericksburg, took off in the SUV immediately after hitting the cruiser. Another deputy responding to another incident nearby saw Carmoa and caught him in a parking lot.

Carmoa was arrested and charged with hit-and-run, driving under the influence, driving with an open container, driving without a license, driving with no insurance and making an illegal U-turn. He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.