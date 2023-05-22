PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 61-year-old Prince William County man has been arrested and charged with murder after police say he shot and killed his landlord during an altercation in his home.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 7900 block of Minor Hill Road outside of Manassas at around 4:21 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, after a resident called police and reported their landlord was unconscious on the kitchen floor.

When the officers got to the home, they found 63-year-old Jayce Francine Gould, who had been shot. Gould was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was determined that Gould got into an altercation with another tenant of the home, identified as 61-year-old Roger Allen Foote, before she was fatally shot. At around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, May 22, Fairfax County Police officers found Foote and arrested him without incident.

Foote has been charged with murder and using a firearm while committing a felony. He is being held without bond.