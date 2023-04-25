PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man whom they said assaulted officers after a drunken and indecent incident at an ABC store in the Woodbrige area.

The Prince William County Police Department said Donnie Leslie Poindexter, 60, of Triangle went to the state-run liquor store, located at 16661 River Ridge Blvd., shortly before 4:25 p.m. on April 22. Officers said Poindexter was intoxicated when he tired to buy alcohol. No one would sell anything to Poindexter. Police said he left the store, started to urinate, then exposed himself to an ABC store employee.

The police department said Poindexter walked to another business where he ran into officers who found him to be drunk. They took him into custody. As they walked Poindexter to their police cruiser, they said he hit one officer and kicked another. They got a hold of him and put him into the car. The officers weren’t hurt.

As a result of the incident, Poindexter faces these charges: