FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fredericksburg police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday afternoon.

A man was found lying in a parking space in the 400 block of Chadwick Court with multiple gunshot wounds just before 3 p.m. on March 26, according to police.

Life-saving efforts were attempted by officers at the scene, but the victim was declared dead after arriving at a nearby hospital. Police said they have notified the next of kind but “out of respect to the family,” they won’t share any information about the victim until Monday.

If you have information regarding this incident, call (540) 373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your information.