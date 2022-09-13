PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man they say exposed himself to a woman in front of her home before “relieving himself” on her front lawn.

According to police, a woman was outside of her home in the Woodbridge area at around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, when a man approached her and started yelling at her.

Before leaving, the man exposed himself and then “relieved himself” on the woman’s front lawn. At no point during the exchange did the man have physical contact with the woman.

Police are still looking for the man, who is only described as a Hispanic man around 30 years old wearing a black baseball cap, black shirt with colorful writing and red pants. Anyone who believes they may have seen this man or has information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-5123.