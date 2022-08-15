PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a man allegedly shot at two adults and an infant as they were driving on Powell’s Creek Boulevard Saturday night.

The incident took place at around 10 a.m. as the victims were reportedly driving westbound on Powell’s Creek Boulevard, approaching Richmond Highway.

The 25-year-old male driver and the 24-year-old female passenger told police they saw a man they did not know in the roadway and slowed their vehicle. The man “verbally engaged the victim before brandishing a firearm,” according to a Prince William County Police press release.

The man in the roadway then allegedly fired multiple rounds hitting the man who was driving the vehicle. According to police, the suspect then ran away.

The wounded driver drove out of the area to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers of the Prince William County Police Department were called to the hospital to investigate the incident. They returned to the area of the shooting and reportedly found shell casings at the intersection of the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man wearing a black shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.