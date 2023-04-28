FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A day after a housekeeper found three people shot to death in the basement of a home in the Springfield area, police said it appeared to be a case of murder-suicide.

The Fairfax County Police Department said investigators believe that Tiku Berhane Gebreeyesus, 47, shot his wife, Meskerem Belachew Solomon, 38, and his brother-in-law, Amanuel Belachew Solomon, 31, then shot himself.

The shootings took place around 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the 8500 block of Wild Spruce Dr. Besides the housekeeper, who heard the gunshots and called for help, a nanny and one of three children who live in the home were there. The nanny and the child who were there at the time of the shootings were not hurt.

Police recovered a gun from the basement. As of Friday, detectives still were talking to people and looking at evidence in order to understand what led to the shooting. The police department said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner would do autopsies to confirm the manners and causes of death.