ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is recovering after police say he was shot while sitting in his car at an intersection in the Green Valley area of Arlington County.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of 22nd Street S and South Kenmore Street at around 11:10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, for a report of shots fired.

While the officers were at the scene, the victim, an adult man, took himself to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. Police initially said the man had serious injuries but his condition is considered stable.

It was determined that the victim was sitting in his car, which was stopped at the intersection, when the suspect fired multiple rounds from a black sedan. The victim drove away from the intersection and the suspect followed him, firing several more rounds toward his car at the intersection of Columbia Pike and South Wayne Street. The victim was eventually able to get away and made it to the hospital.

A police helicopter was dispatched to search the area but could not find the suspect. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has related information is asked to call Arlington Police at 703-228-4180.