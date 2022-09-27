STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say robbed a car dealership at gunpoint and stole a Mercedes.

According to police, a deputy responded to EZ Auto Sales at 3199 Richmond Highway around 6:47 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, for a report of a disturbance with a weapon.

An employee of the dealership told police a man came into the dealership and asked to see a 2016 Mercedes C-Class. While the man was in the car, he took out a firearm and stole it, police said.

The man is described as an approximately 6-feet-tall Black man with a skinny build and a tattoo of a circle on the left side of his neck. Anyone who believes they may have seen him or has information related to this incident is asked to call the Stafford Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.