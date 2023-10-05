CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Charlottesville Police Department is searching for a man wanted on charges of suffocation and abduction.

Shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, officers were called to the 800 block of Cabell Avenue. According to police, multiple vehicles and trees had been hit by a suspect’s vehicle.

“Officers responded to the area and located a female victim who reported that an unknown male attempted to abduct her,” a spokesperson with the police department said. “The victim was treated for injuries at UVA medical center and is currently in stable condition.”

Detectives initiated an investigation and identified 40-year-old James Robert Allen of Suffolk County as a suspect. Allen is currently wanted on the following charges:

“We do not believe that the victim and suspect knew each other prior to this incident,” the spokesperson said. “Allen has not been located at this time and is believed to be on foot in the area.”

Anyone who comes into contact with Allen is encouraged to avoid approaching and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information related to the incident or Allen’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or Detective Raines at 434-970-3266.