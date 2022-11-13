FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after a shooting in Fairfax County that police believe was done in self-defense.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to a house on the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road in the Oakton area just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. When they got there, they found 24-year-old Eduardo Santos inside with gunshot wounds to hit upper body.

Life-saving measures were attempted but fire department and EMS personnel pronounced Santos dead at the scene.

It was determined that the homeowner saw Santos on his property and told him to leave. Santos refused and attacked the homeowner with a stick. The homeowner then tried to run inside the house but was tackled by Santos.

The homeowner made it inside and grabbed a gun. Santos followed him inside with a large rock and made it several feet inside before he was shot by the homeowner. Two other adults and two children were in the house at the time, none of whom were injured.

Detectives are still working to determine what led Santos to the house. After canvassing the neighborhood, they learned that residents had called police twice to report seeing Santos acting suspiciously. The first time, officers responded but he refused to speak to him and the second time, the responding officers couldn’t find him.