LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Arlington County man has been arrested in Loudoun County and charged with abduction after police say he forced a juvenile victim into a car at gunpoint.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 25000 block of Hartwood Drive in the South Riding area for a report of an abduction. During the preliminary investigation, police determined that the victim, a juvenile, was forced into their car at gunpoint by a masked man.

Detectives discovered that the victim and the suspect knew each other, and with the help of the Arlington County Police Department, they were located. The suspect was arrested and identified as 20-year-old Joshua Patino of Arlington.

Patino has been charged with abduction, assault and battery, using a firearm while committing a felony, brandishing a firearm, preventing the summoning of law enforcement and unlawful use of a mask.