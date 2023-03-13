WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince William County say a student has been arrested after allegedly chasing classmates from a bathroom with a stun gun.

According to police, a group of students splashed another student with water while in a school bathroom, at which point the student pulled out a stun gun and chased the other students out of the bathroom.

The students reported the incident, and when a School Resource Officer searched the student’s bag, a stun gun was found. The student, a 17-year old boy, has been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, though police said the stun gun was not “part of any other active threat to other students, faculty, or staff.”