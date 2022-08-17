STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — At around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, a deputy reportedly observed a Nissan Rogue speeding and weaving in and out of traffic while traveling southbound on I-95 near the Washington Drive exit.

When the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver ignored his lights and sirens and continued to weave through traffic at over 80 mph, according to police.

A pursuit was initiated as another deputy joined the chase, and the suspect reportedly continued to drive aggressively.

As the suspect approached the Courthouse Road exit, they moved to the right shoulder but another motorist inadvertently moved to the same shoulder in front of the suspect, blocking the suspect’s escape, according to police.

The deputies then moved their cruisers to block off both sides of the suspect’s vehicle and brought it to a stop. According to police, the suspect was uncooperative and was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as 49-year-old Georgiette Kwachie of Woodbridge. According to police, Kwachie complained the other traffic was moving too slowly and mistakenly believed she was not required to stop for law enforcement.

Kwachie was charged with eluding, reckless driving, holding a phone while operating a vehicle, following too closely and a traffic lane violation. She was held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.