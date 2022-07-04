MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in northern Virginia are investigating a shooting in a car wash parking lot that sent four people to the hospital.

Just before midnight on July 3, officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Sams Car Wash in Manassas for reports of a shooting. An investigation revealed that an argument took place during a large gathering in the area.

Multiple gunshots were fired in the area, prompting officers to respond. A man who was shot was found in the area of Nimitz Court and Fairmount Avenue, according to police. Three other victims were later found.

The victims, four men ages 23 to 26, are expected to survive. Three were flown to an area trauma center and another victim was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.