FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A Virginia man was killed in a crash after police said he drove away from a DWI checkpoint and led authorities on a chase early Saturday morning.

Fairfax County police said an investigation is underway after the driver of a 2011 Dodge Journey drove away from a DWI checkpoint and led Fauquier County sheriff’s deputies on a chase after 1 a.m. on April 22.

The driver, identified as 39-year-old Ashton Robinson of Culpeper, entered Fairfax County moving east on Lee Highway before trying to pass a Toyota Camry. According to police, Robinson hit the Camry and his car left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Robinson was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, police said. The driver and passenger of the Camry were not injured, and police believe that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this crash. Those with information are asked to please call our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web.