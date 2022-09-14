PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police Department is investigating an armed robbery involving four suspects that took place in an apartment complex in Manassas.

At 9:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, officers were called to the Coverstone Apartments located in the 10900 block of Coverstone Drive for a reported robbery.

An investigation revealed that the victim, a 29-year-old man, had been approached by an unknown man as he entered his apartment building. According to police, the suspect brandished a knife during the encounter before pushing the victim into three other unknown men.

The group then reportedly struck and kicked the victim before one of the men brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property, according to police. When the victim knocked on an apartment door for help, the suspects ran away.

The victim was reportedly transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Prince William County Police Department reported that at this time there are only two suspect descriptions available for the four men involved in the incident:

A black male with curly black hair wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and carrying a knife.

A black male wearing a ski-style mask and all black clothing and carrying a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.