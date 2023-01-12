PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying a bank robbery suspect in Woodbridge.

Shortly before 2:15 p.m., officers were called to the Truist Bank located at 16541 River Ridge Blvd. for a reported robbery.

An investigation revealed that a masked man had entered the bank and passed a note to a bank teller. According to police, the note demanded money and implied the man was armed with a firearm. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect ran away from the bank.

According to police, a search of the area was initiated, including a K-9 unit and helicopter assistance from the Fairfax County Police Department. The suspect was not found.

No injuries were reported during the incident and at no time during the encounter was a firearm seen by witnesses.

Police said the suspect is described as a 5-foot-7-inch tall Black man with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black ski cap, a yellow surgical mask, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black and white Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online.