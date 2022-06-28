PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for a man involved in a shooting that left one injured on Monday.

On June 27, just before midnight, Prince William County police responded to investigate a shooting in progress on the 7100 block of Sudley Road in Manassas. There, they found a victim, identified as a 29-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to a release from Prince William Police, officers provided first aid to the victim before rescue personnel arrived on the scene and transported him to a localhospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said in the release that their investigation revealed that the victim was at the scene when an acquaintance, now identified as the suspect, approached him and fired multiple rounds from a firearm. The suspect then ran away from the scene.

According to the release, the victim did not tell officers what had led up to the shooting or any information about the suspect.

A subsequent police canine search of the area was unsuccessful in locating the suspect. However, officers found a nearby business that had damage consistent with being hit by a projectile, along with shell casings in the parking lot.

No additional injuries were reported in connection to the incident. Police described the suspect as a Black male wearing all black clothing.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Prince William Police at 704-792-7000.