PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered teenager.

According to police, 16-year-old Ne’veah Ann Broady was last seen leaving the area of Wellington Road in Manassas on Monday, Aug. 8. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, Ne’veah reportedly sent concerning messages to family members.

(Courtesy of Prince William County Police Department)

“Ne’veah is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered,” a release from the Prince William County Police Department reads.

Ne’veah is described as a 5-foot 9-inch tall black female, weighing approximately 164 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing an orange shirt and orange pants, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Ne’veah’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500 or call your local law enforcement.