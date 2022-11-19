PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince William County are asking for the public’s help in their search for a possibly armed suspect who robbed a bank in Manassas Saturday morning.

On Nov. 19 at 9:19 a.m., officers were called to a Bank of America, located at 8501 Sudley Road in Manassas, to investigate a reported robbery.

According to a police statement, the suspect — an unidentified man — entered the bank and allegedly approached the teller to pass a note demanding money and implying he had a firearm.

The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank before officers’ arrival at the scene, police said. The officers and a police K-9 searched the area for the suspect but were unable to find him.

No injuries were reported and no firearms were displayed during the robbery.

The Prince William County Police Department has released the following photos of the suspect captured on a surveillance camera below:

Photos courtesy of Prince William County Police Department

Police said in their statement that the suspect, a Black male, was last seen wearing a black hat, red shirt, camouflage hooded sweatshirt underneath a blue jacket and grey or olive-green pants. He was also wearing white covers over all 10 fingers.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect or has more information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000, or submit a tip online through pwcva.gov/policetip.