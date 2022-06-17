PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying two suspects involved in a grocery store strong-arm robbery.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, officers responded to the Super Giant Food & Pharmacy located at 7575 Linton Hall Road in Gainesville to investigate a robbery.

Upon their arrival, police were informed by an employee that a man and woman with a shopping cart had attempted to walk past the registers with unpaid items.

The employee grabbed onto the cart in an attempt to stop the suspects from leaving but the male suspect retaliated by striking the employee several times, according to police. Both suspects then left the store with the unpaid items.

A second employee confronted the suspects in the parking lot. According to police, the male suspect attempted to take the employee’s phone and spat on him. Both suspects then fled the scene in a green two-door sedan.

No injuries were reported. Laundry detergent was reported missing.

The first suspect is described as a Black male, around 25 years old, approximately 5-foot six-inches tall with a thin build. He is also described as having short black hair twists and a beard.

The second suspect is described as a Black female, around 25 years old, approximately 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds. She is also described as having long black braided hair and was last seen wearing a light tie-dye shirt, pink tights, red and white shoes and a tan-colored hat.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web-tip online here.