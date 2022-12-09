PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a gas station burglary that occurred in Woodbridge.
Around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, officers were called to the Exxon gas station located at 13505 Minnieville Road for a reported commercial burglary.
According to police, an employee arrived at the business and observed the front window had been smashed. A review of video surveillance revealed that at approximately 2 a.m. a suspect had approached the business and smashed the window with a rock.
Upon entering through the smashed window, the suspect reportedly stole tobacco products and money from the register. Police said the suspect then ran away.
Police describe the suspect as a 6-foot-tall white man, weighing approximately 170 pounds. He was seen wearing a camouflage-colored sweater, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online.