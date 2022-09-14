PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man who was allegedly involved in a recent armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Woodbridge.

According to police, officers were called to the scene of 5401 Prince William Parkway, at 4:06 a.m. on Sept. 14 to investigate an armed robbery.

An investigation revealed that the suspect entered the store and approached the service counter. After an employee in the store walked behind the service counter, the suspect allegedly took out a firearm and demanded money from the cash register.

According to police, the suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money from the store and fled the area in a silver sedan. Police said no shots were fired and no injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set White male who stands approximately 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs about 300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava, a green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes with white soles.





Photos: Prince William Police Department

Police have released surveillance camera photos of the suspect to help with the search. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Prince William Police at 703-792-5123.