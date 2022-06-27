PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are still searching for the suspects involved in a shooting in Woodbridge last week that left one man injured and his vehicle damaged.

On Thursday, June 23, at around 5 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired on Griffin Drive, near Jefferson Davis Highway.

Woodbridge police said their investigation found that the victim, identified only as a 24-year-old man, was inside his parked vehicle when a group of men approached his car. One of the men who approached the vehicle was brandishing a gun. After seeing the firearm, the victim tried to drive away, but struck a nearby light post.

As the victim was continuing to drive away, the men shot at the vehicle multiple times before running away from the scene, according to police. Law enforcement later deployed a canine search of the area, but was unsuccessful in locating the suspects involved in the incident.

Police said the victim reported minor injuries from the car’s window being damaged during the shooting. No additional injuries or property damage were reported.

Anyone who has information that may help with the investigation of this incident is asked to contact Prince William Police at 704-792-7000.