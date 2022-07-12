PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for two men who they believe were involved in strong-arm robbery and shoplifting incidents at two different ABC Stores in Woodbridge late last week.

At approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, July 8, officers responded to an ABC Store in Woodbridge, located at 2225 Old Bridge Road, to investigate a reported fight.

Police found out through their investigation that two male customers, now identified as the suspects, went inside the ABC Store together and began selecting items. One of the men purchased a few products and left the store, while the other man continued putting items into a basket, according to police.

The man with the basket then tried to leave the store without paying for the items and was confronted by the manager. Police said a struggle over the basket began between the man and the manager. During the altercation, the first suspect who had left the store earlier returned and intervened, causing several bottles of alcohol to break, police said. The two suspects then ran away from the scene.

During their investigation, police said they were informed of a shoplifting incident at another ABC Store, located at 4255 Cheshire Station Plaza. Police said it was revealed that the same two suspects had entered the store to shop, when one of them took a bottle of alcohol and left without paying. The second suspect left the store with a basket containing several unpaid items a short time later, according to police.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the two incidents. Police are still searching for the suspects and have released the following suspect descriptions to the public.

A Black male with a thin build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue face mask, a black short-sleeved T-shirt with a design on the front, blue jeans and white sneakers.

A Black male with a medium build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black face covering, a gray short-sleeved T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding either of the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William Police at 703-792-7000, or submit a web tip through pwcva.gov.