PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the suspects in an armed robbery incident that occurred during the midnight hour on Saturday, June 4.

Police said officers responded to a call at the 7300 block of Sudley Road in Manassas to investigate a robbery. Once on scene, a 54-year-old man reported to police he had been walking around the area when a group of men walked up to him and demanded his property. The victim said he ran from the men, but the suspects eventually caught up to him near Balls Ford Road, where they caused him to fall to the ground.

The victim told police that he was struck multiple times by the suspects while on the ground, and at one point, the victim told police that one of the suspects showed a firearm toward him. The suspects then reportedly took the victim’s property and ran away.

Police said the victim had minor injuries from the incident.

A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County searched for the suspects who were not found. Police described the suspects as Black men wearing all dark clothing except for one of the men who wore a white t-shirt.