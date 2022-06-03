PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County police are searching for the suspect in connection to an armed robbery that took place at a northern Virginia Exxon.

Police said the man entered the Exxon at 4255 Seeton Square in Woodbridge around 9:30 a.m. on June 2 wearing a dark-colored ski-style mask, sunglasses, a navy blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored gloves and pants. Police said video footage from inside the store showed the unknown masked man enter the store, and approach the clerk while showing a gun.

Woodbridge armed robbery suspect (Photo Courtesy of Prince WIlliam County Police)

Police said the suspect then demanded money from the cash registers and ran away. No shots were fired during the incident.

According to the release, a police K-9 searched the area for the suspect, but the man was not found. A police investigation is ongoing.

The man is described as a white male, around 5-feet 8-inches tall with a thin build.