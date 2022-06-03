PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County police are searching for the suspect in connection to an armed robbery that took place at a northern Virginia Exxon.
Police said the man entered the Exxon at 4255 Seeton Square in Woodbridge around 9:30 a.m. on June 2 wearing a dark-colored ski-style mask, sunglasses, a navy blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored gloves and pants. Police said video footage from inside the store showed the unknown masked man enter the store, and approach the clerk while showing a gun.
Police said the suspect then demanded money from the cash registers and ran away. No shots were fired during the incident.
According to the release, a police K-9 searched the area for the suspect, but the man was not found. A police investigation is ongoing.
The man is described as a white male, around 5-feet 8-inches tall with a thin build.