PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for a home invader who assaulted a Woodbridge man in his home before taking his money on Saturday.

Prince William County Police officers responded to a home on the 1500 block of Carter Lane in Woodbridge on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 6:45 p.m. for a reported home invasion.

According to police, the victim, a 60-year-old man, was entering the home when he was hit in the back of the head by a male suspect. He fell to the ground and the suspect continued to hit him before demanding money. The suspect then took out a gun, stole an undisclosed amount of money and then left the scene in a white Chevy Equinox.

The victim was treated for his injuries at the scene.

While at the scene, police found a bullet in the road and damage to the living room wall consistent with being hit by gunfire.

Police searched the area for the suspect and the Chevy Equinox, but neither were located. The stolen money was also not found.

The suspect is a man who was last seen wearing a black wool hat, a stocking-style mask, a black jacket and jeans, according to police.