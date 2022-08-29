PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a road rage incident in Manassas where a driver brandished a firearm.

On Friday, Aug. 26, a 29-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman, were driving on Sudley Road in Manassas when they were involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a Ford F150, according to a police report.

During the encounter, the driver of the F150 brandished a firearm toward the two women, according to a police report. The women were able to separate from the other vehicle shortly after and contacted the police who report at no time were shots fired during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male between 25 and 38 years old, who was last seen wearing a hat, sunglasses and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.