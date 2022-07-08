PRINCE WILLAIM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One suspect has been charged after allegedly trying to hide contraband inside a fire extinguisher, according to Prince William County Police Department.

Over 20,000 suspected counterfeit fentanyl-laced Percocet pills were seized in the operation. The pills were reportedly known to be distributed in Prince William County.

Police obtained the pills recently, after conducting a vehicle stop of a suspected drug dealer believed to be operating in the county. The pills were located in a fire extinguisher in the suspect’s trunk.

In addition to the recovered pills, suspected crack cocaine and an undisclosed amount of money were also recovered.

(Courtesy of Prince William County Police Department)

Police say the suspect was charged but that further information is restricted due to the ongoing investigation.