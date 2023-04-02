STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old man is facing several charges, including his second DUI in the last five years, after reportedly leading Sheriff’s deputies on a chase through a residential neighborhood in Stafford County.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy heading north on University Boulevard saw a grey Honda Civic traveling behind him at a high rate of speed just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

The driver of the Civic slammed on his brakes about 30 feet away from the deputy’s patrol car, causing it to go sideways in the road, the driver then turned around and started heading south on University Boulevard.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop but the driver of the Civic refused and turned his headlights off. The deputy began to pursue the suspect, following him onto Stafford Lakes Parkway and through a red light across Warrenton Road.

The pursuit continued through the parking lot of an Aldi grocery store, as well as a 7-Eleven next door, then back across Warrenton Road onto Stafford Lakes Parkway, this time also going through a red light.

The suspect continued at speeds exceeding 80 MPH and ran stop signs as he turned onto University Boulevard and Village Parkway, nearly causing a crash with another driver while doing so. The suspect turned onto Royal Crescent way and then onto Charter Gate Drive, where he crashed in the front yard of a house.

The deputies instructed the suspect to get out of the car, but he told them that he would surrender after using his vape. Instead, he put the car back in gear and took off towards Laurel Pine Court.

On Laurel Pine Court, the suspect struck a patrol car and went through two yards in a attempt to evade the deputies. One of the deputies attempted to end the chase by hitting the Civic, but the suspect continued, hitting a cable box in a front yard before finally crashing into another front yard on Royal Crescent Way and coming to a stop.

The suspect’s car was completely boxed in by the deputies, but he still would not cooperate, it took several deputies to take him into custody.

An 18-year-old man from Stafford is facing his second DUI charge in the last five years after reportedly leading Sheriff’s deputies on a chase through a residential neighborhood. (Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Caleb Cooney, was charged with two counts of felony eluding police, two counts of obstruction of justice, second DUI offense in five years and driving with a suspected license, as well as several traffic infractions. He is being held without bond.