STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County man was arrested and charged after police say he was driving with his two children while under the influence.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on Garrisonville Road at around 11:36 pm. on Saturday, July 1 when he was flagged down by a witness who reported seeing a reckless driver and provided a description of the vehicle.

The deputy found the vehicle nearby and pulled over the driver, who told him that he was driving his two children — despite having a revoked license for a previous DUI conviction.

The deputy noticed that the driver had glassy, bloodshot eyes and the “odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.”

The driver was charged with two counts of child neglect, driving with a revoked license and driving while under the influence — his third such charge in ten years. He was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.