STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating a fraud suspect who they say impersonated a dead person in order to withdraw $7,000 from their bank account.

According to police, the suspect went into the Atlantic Union Bank on the 1000 block of Warrenton Road on March 3. Impersonating a dead client, the suspect then withdrew $7,000 from their joint bank account.

The suspect is described as a white woman with long brown hair, wearing black pants, black shoes, a black and white jacket, a black face mask and a burgundy scarf. She was carrying a black shoulder-length purse.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Det. Talbot from the Stafford Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4450.