PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County man has been charged with manslaughter after police say he intentionally drove headlong into traffic, killing his passengers, a woman and 5 year-old girl.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, 33-year-old Mustafa Nofel Aljazairi of Stafford was charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of malicious wounding in connection to a crash that they believe was intentional.

Police say Aljazairi was driving a 2007 Chrysler 300 with a 33-year-old woman and 5-year-old girl heading north on Dumfries Road on April 5 when he got into a verbal argument with the woman.

It was determined that, during the argument, Aljazairi intentionally drove the car into oncoming traffic, colliding with a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban heading south on Dumfries Road.

Aljazairi was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The woman and child were also taken to a local hospital, where they both later died.

It was determined that neither Aljazairi or the woman were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and that the child was not properly retrained. The driver of the Suburban, who was wearing a seatbelt, was seriously injured in the crash.

After investigating the crash, Prince William Police officers arrested Aljazairi at his home in Stafford without incident on the evening of Friday, April 7. He is being held without bond.