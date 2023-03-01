LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating the suspects of an armed robbery that took place in the Sterling area.

According to police, deputires responded to the 45600 block of Dulles Eastern Plaza at around 9:10 p.m. on Feb. 25 for a report of an armed robbery.

The victims reported that they were sitting in a parked car when several people ran up to it, broke the windows and took cases containing significant amounts of jewelry. During the incident, one of the suspects held a knife to one of the victims’ throats. One of the victims had a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

Police say at least three suspects were involved, only one of whom they have a description for. That suspect is described as a white male wearing a green ski mask, gloves and a black hoodie. The suspects left in a grey or white SUV heading towards Nokes Boulevard.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Loudoun Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.