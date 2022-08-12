SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating a woman whom they say stole cash from a woman’s wallet at a Costco outside of Fredericksburg.

According to police, on Thursday, Aug. 11, the woman distracted an elderly customer and took cash from their wallet before leaving the Costco on the 3100 block of Plank Road.

The woman was captured on security camera footage while inside the Costco, anyone who recognizes her or has information related to this incident is asked to call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 540-582-5822.