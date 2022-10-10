PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is trying to locate the suspect of a break-in at a Woodbridge-area Dairy Queen.

According to police, officers responded to the Dairy Queen at 12465 Dillingham Square in the Woodbridge area of Prince William just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 after the alarm was tripped.

When the officers got to the Dairy Queen, they saw that a window in the front of the business had been damaged. Security camera footage revealed that an unknown man used a rock to smash the window, granting him entry inside, according to police.

While inside the Dairy Queen, the man took the cash register and left out the back door. A police K-9 unit was dispatched to search for the suspect but could not find him.

The man was seen wearing black and white shoes, a black hoodie, yellow gloves, black pants and a black backpack. Anyone who believes they have seen the suspect or has information related to the incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-8555.