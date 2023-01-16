PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince William County are looking for a group of men who they say robbed a business’ employees at gunpoint while they were outside.

According to police, at around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, officers responded to Waggy’s Towing and Truck Service, located at 14955 Dumfries Road, for a report of an armed robbery.

It was determined that a group of employees and a supervisor were in the parking lot when a black Chevrolet Equinox with four men inside pulled up next to them. Two of the men got out of the SUV with firearms and demanded money from the group.

After taking cash from the supervisor, the two men got back into the SUV, which then left the area. As the SUV was driving away, multiple rounds were fired, one of the shell casings from which was later found in the parking lot.

The suspects were described as Black men wearing dark clothing and face coverings. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-5123.